Juvenile sustains minor facial injuries after vehicle collision Wednesday morning

A woman was cited for traffic violations after a car crash this morning.

According to official police reports, the Jacksonville Police Department was called at approximately 8 a.m. to the intersection of West Lafayette Avenue and Webster Avenue, which is a 4-way stop intersection.

30 year old Richard Padilla was driving on Webster Avenue and stopped at the intersection, then proceeded to turn westbound onto West Lafayette Avenue. According to the police report, Padilla advised police that as he was making the turn, 37 year old Rozell Harris failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with Padilla’s vehicle. Both Padilla and Harris had juvenile passengers. Harris informed police that she was fatigued and thought that she had stopped at the stop sign before proceeding eastbound on West Lafayette Avenue. According to the report, Harris’ vehicle sustained damage to the entire front end, while Padilla’s vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side running board and doors. A 15 year old female passenger of Harris’ sustained minor injuries to her nose and face when the passenger side airbag deployed. Apparently, the 15 year old female refused medical transport to hospital and was treated on scene for her injuries. Harris was cited for disobeying a traffic control device (running a stop sign) and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.