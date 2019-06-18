Kampsville Ferry Reopened; Other Highways Being Monitored in Flood Plain

A critical ferry’s operation in Calhoun and Greene County has reopened. Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced the opening of temporary ferry access via the Kampsville Ferry Sunday morning.

Ferry access will be open from 5AM – 9PM. Route changes to get to the ferry will occur on the Greene County side of the Illinois River due to water over topping Illinois Route 108 at Hurricane Creek. IDOT has announced the operation of 2 ferries to expedite traffic in and out of Calhoun County. Motorcycles and Trucks with a Gross Weight over 25 tons will be prohibited on the ferry.

Directions for motorists are as follows:

When leaving the ferry in Greene County, traffic will be diverted from Illinois 108 onto county road 1000 East. Traffic will then be directed to Ruby Lane and Eldred-Hillview Road back to Illinois 108.

To approach the ferry from Greene County, traffic will divert from Illinois 108 on to the Hillview-Eldred road. Traffic will then be directed to Ruby Lane and county road 900 southwest back to Illinois 108 near the ferry landing.

WLDS/WEAI reported that IEMA Communications Director Rebecca Clark had stated that the agency had made it a priority to restore these critical routes of transportation for residents as they mitigate ongoing flood water.