Kampsville Ferry To Close For Ramp Repairs

Illinois Department of Transportation District 8 has announced that the Kampsville Ferry that carries Illinois Route 108 in Greene County across the Illinois River to connect with Illinois Route 100 into northern Calhoun County will close next week for ramp repairs.

The ferry will be closed on Wednesday, January 22nd between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Work is necessary to do ferry ramp repairs, and they will only be closed during these hours for one day. No traffic will be allowed to cross the river during this time frame, therefore, motorists should seek alternate routes.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.