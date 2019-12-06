Kampsville Ferry To Have Lane Restrictions Beginning Monday

The Kampsville Ferry approach will have intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportations District 8 offices. The closures will occur on both sides of the ferry in both Greene and Calhoun County. The Kampsville Ferry carries Illinois Route 108 across the Illinois River to connect with Illinois Route 100 into Calhoun County. The approach lanes will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only from Monday, December 9th through Tuesday, December 17th weather permitting for necessary investigations of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone. To receive updates about the lane restrictions follow IDOT’s District 8 Twitter page. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available also available at http://stl-traffic.org.