Kansas Man Arrested By ISP in Pike County For Gun & Drugs

The Illinois State Police arrested a Kansas man in Pike County yesterday on various weapons and drug charges. Yesterday, District 20 Illinois State Police arrested 35 year old Matthew T. Snyder of Overland Park, Kansas in a traffic stop. Snyder was initially pulled over for not wearing a safety belt on Interstate 72 in Pike County. He could not provide insurance for the vehicle and the plates were registered to a different vehicle.

Snyder was arrested for the driver’s license, registration and insurance violations and a tow truck was called to remove the Jeep. During the inventory search of the Jeep Troopers located suspected methamphetamine,drug paraphernalia and an AR15-22 rifle with a sound suppressor threaded on to the barrel. Snyder was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of weapon-possession of a silencer, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to the traffic charges.