Jax Main Street Dinner and Fundraiser

Jacksonville Main Street will hold its annual review later this month.

The 2018 annual review will be held at Hamilton’s on North East Wednesday, February 27th. The event starts at 6.

There will also be a reverse raffle fundraiser for Main Street. Proceeds from the event will benefit Jacksonville Main Street’s downtown concert series, and Wham Bam Jacksonville Jam Mural Restoration event.

There is a limited number, 100 of the reverse raffle tickets available.

The grand prize is $400, and it’s the last ticket drawn, not the first. Ticket holders will still get a door prize.

Tickets at $35 will include the dinner and raffle. Tickets can be purchased by call 245-6884.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

