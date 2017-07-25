Keene named to Missouri Valley Football Conference pre-season team

Jacksonville native and current Illinois State University football player Dalton Keene has been named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference pre-season team.

A 2013 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Keene has held a starting role on the Redbirds’ defensive line for several years and has two Missouri Valley All-Conference selections already on his resume.

Keene was a second team All-Conference selection in 2016 as the team’s co-leader in tackles-for-loss with 7.5. The star defensive lineman also finished second among Missouri Valley defensive linemen with 67 tackles on the season.