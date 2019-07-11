Kerschner Describes the Wettest Year in Illinois History

While farmers are dealing with crops getting in late, Illinois residents saw a record for the weather this year. According to Illinois weather data going back to 1895, the first six months of this year was the wettest on record in Illinois history.

Brian Kerschner with the State’s Climatologist’s Office explains.

“Statewide average precipitation during this six month stretch total 28.22 inches or 8.55 inches above the long term average. This breaks the previous record that was set back in 2013 which was 27.9 inches. Illinois has seen above average rainfall since December, 2018, marking the 7th consecutive month with above average statewide precipitation. June also marked the 8th consecutive month in which no portion of Illinois had been listed as abnormally dry by the U.S. drought monitor.”



Cobden, Illinois was the wettest part of the state in Union County outside of the Shawnee National Forest with nearly 44 inches of rain during the first six months of the year.

