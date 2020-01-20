Kilver Named New Pikeland Superintendent

Pikeland School District has named a former Jacksonville School District 117 administrator as their new superintendent. Bushnell-West Prairie Superintendent Carol Kilver will become superintendent effective July 1st, taking over for the retiring Paula Hawley, according to the Quincy Herald-Whig. The Pikeland School Board voted to hire Kilver last week after going through 17 applications for the job.

Kilver, who was born in Quincy and now lives just over the Pike County line in Scott County has 30 years in education. She taught sixth grade, fourth grade and worked with junior high and high school students before becoming an administrator. Kilver served as an assistant superintendent in Jacksonville School District 117 and Lafayette School Corporation in Lafayette, Indiana before becoming superintendent in the Scott-Morgan District in Bluffs and then later at West Prairie. Kilver is also a graduate of Illinois College.

Hawley is in her 15th year as superintendent and her 31st year with the Pikeland district. She taught two years in Florida before coming back to Pittsfield where she taught fifth grade and junior high and served as an assistant principal and assistant superintendent before taking on the district’s top job. Hawley will continue in her role with the district through late September or early October.