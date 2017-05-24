Kiwanis to host fishing event for kids with developmental disabilities

A local service club is using the sport of fishing as a way for the community to come together for a great cause next month.

Jacksonville Kiwanis club member Tom Glossop joined WLDS’ AM Conversation Monday to talk about an upcoming fishing derby that the service organization is putting on next month at Nichols Park.

But this derby is a bit different than many in the area. The “Kiwanis Take Me Fishing” derby is specifically for children with Developmental Disabilities. Glossop says the fishing derby is a way for the Kiwanis Club to connect with people who might not otherwise get the chance to enjoy such activities.

Though everyone’s a winner, Glossop explains that there will be different prizes handed out to certain age groups.

Glossop says the Kiwanis Club was lucky enough to pick the perfect day for the event, that there will be no licenses or equipment required to participate.

The “Take Me Fishing” derby takes place Saturday, June 10 from 9-11 a.m. at Nichols Park near the Park Maintenance building. To pre-register, call Tacy Mayner at 371-9000, Tom Glossop at 371-2253, or email Mayner at tmayner90@hotmail.com.