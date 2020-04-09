K’s Creek to Host Free Jeopardy Style Trivia Night Saturday on Facebook Live

Residents looking for interactive entertainment during the stay at home order will be able to enjoy a game show-themed trivia night this Saturday.

K’s Creek Golf Course in Jacksonville is hosting a Jeopardy trivia night this Saturday night.

Ryne Turke will be taking the role as host for the evening, and says the event came about as a way to give people a sense of community while they shelter at home.

“We know these are difficult times for people, especially in the Jacksonville community, so Rachel Rhon and myself were thinking of things we could do that would be positive to get the community involved and we know everyone loves trivia nights so we are going to have a Jeopardy night on Saturday, April 11th at 6:00 pm.

The best part about this is, we will be following all rules for social distancing and we are going to do it on Facebook live on the K’s Creek Facebook page. So you can do a trivia night from the comfort of your own living room.”

Turke says the event is more than a show, as people will be able to play the game for a chance to win prizes from the comfort of their own home.

“We are going to have some fun categories for kids, and adults so it is open to the whole family, and it’s going to be completely interactive. You can watch Rachel and myself conduct the event free on our Facebook page, and it is a first person to answer, gets a point question format. All you need to do is comment with the answer and if you are the first person with the correct answer, you get points. The more points you get, the more chances you have to win some awesome prizes. We have free rounds of golf we are going to give away, food vouchers, and things through Fitness World like membership deals.”

Turke is involved at both Fitness World and K’s Creek, two businesses that have had to close during the Governor’s stay at home order, and he says he and his coworkers have been missing being able to interact with their customers, so they hope many will be able to play along Saturday night.

“We miss seeing everybody, we kinda got used to seeing so many friendly faces so often. This is an opportunity for everyone in the community, if you have a Facebook page, jump on and you can interact with people that you know, and people that you don’t know, and on top of that, even if you don’t live in Jacksonville and the surrounding area. Anyone can participate in the Facebook live event because it is open to everyone.

I think it is going to be a lot of fun, and if people are interested in having a meal or filling up their growlers with some of our specialty beers, we will be catering our food all week. So if you want to order in, we would really appreciate that, and if not, you can still participate and have fun with some trivia and interact with your family.”

The K’s Creek Jeopardy trivia night is free to play along on Facebook live. The event starts at 6:00 pm Saturday. For more information on the trivia night, or curbside pick up and a menu, visit the K’s Creek Golf Club Facebook page.