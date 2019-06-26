LaHood and Duckworth Represent Differing Views on Response to Iran

Two Illinois lawmakers have differing opinions on whether or not the United States should go to war with Iran. 18th District Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood believes that President Donald Trump is taking the right course of actions against the nation with heavy economic sanctions.

In a written statement yesterday, LaHood said that Iran’s provocations over the last few weeks couldn’t be overlooked and believed that President Trump was taking “aggressive actions in support of the United States’ interests in the Middle East.” LaHood went on to to commend Trump for a measured response for keeping on “maximum pressure” through expanded sanctions against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s regime.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, however, feels that the president has taken the powers of war out of the hands of Congress. She took to the Senate floor yesterday to criticize the president’s actions as poor logic, warmongering, and illegal in the eyes of the Constitution. “In one breath, Trump is beating the drums of war thumping his chest and pushing for a conflict that would kill an unimaginable number of people service members and civilians alike. In the next breath, he tries to act like a peacemaker who wouldn’t even think of starting another war. It’s gas-lighting, plain and simple—yet it’s the closest thing to a Trump Foreign Policy Doctrine that we’ve seen since his inauguration.”

Duckworth touted her own experience as a helicopter pilot in the military to talk of the consequences of war that Donald Trump may be asking of the nation’s soldiers. “I ran for Congress so that when the drums of war sounded, I’d be in a position to make sure that our elected officials fully consider the true costs of war—not just in dollars and cents, but in human lives. That was the vow I made to the troops I deployed with and all those who’ve served since I hung up my uniform. And today, I’m standing here on the floor of the United States Senate to keep that promise. Right now, more and more Americans are preparing to head to a war zone 6,000 miles east to protect this nation.”

Duckworth also warned of the possible chances of a nuclear exchange with the hostile nation. “Iran edges closer to making a nuclear weapon. Well, you don’t need to be a physicist to understand that Trump himself made that possibility more likely. First, by unilaterally pulling the U.S. out of the nuclear agreement, he freed Iran from having to abide by the deal that limited their nuclear production. Now, he’s raging about Iran doing the very things his actions encouraged them to do. It’s circular logic—with potentially fatal consequences.”

You can watch Senator Duckworth’s full speech here.

President Trump has threatened to use overwhelming force if Iran attacks any U.S. Assets in the Middle East after the country shot down an American drone over air space in the Middle East last week.