LaHood Announces CARES Act HUD Funding For Local Housing Authorities

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood announced yesterday that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $1,867,339 in Public Housing Operating Funds to Illinois’ 18th Congressional District Public Housing Authorities. The funding was authorized by Congress in the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CARES) Act and can be used for management, maintenance, and resident services.

LaHood says he was pleased to bring the funding to Central Illinois communities and that he knows the funding will help local housing authorities who are working overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pike County is receiving $109,566; Morgan County is receiving $150,400; Brown County is getting $25,434; and Cass County is getting $17,103.

HUD has provided critical flexibility to housing authorities around the country in seeking waivers and using money to help keep HUD-assisted families in their homes. The money is a revenue stream for the authorities, who have had to operate on minimal budgets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.