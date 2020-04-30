LaHood Announces Dates for Military Service Academy Nominations

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood announced Tuesday that the application process for high school students who are interested in receiving a military service academy nomination opens tomorrow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s application process will operate under amended guidelines.

LaHood’s nomination application period opens the first week of May each year. The application deadline this year is November 13th. The application period is open to those candidates who are high school juniors and will be seniors the following school year, or who have already graduated but haven’t reached their 23rd birthday.

Interested applicants are asked to please contact Congressman LaHood’s Military Affairs Advisor and Academy Nomination Coordinator, Michael Gilmore in the Peoria District Office by telephone at (309) 671-7027 or by email at michael.gilmore@mail.house.gov to request a nomination packet.

LaHood’s office has postponed Service Academy Nights indefinitely due to the current pandemic, but he says he’s looking forward to celebrating the nominations in person in the future. LaHood says he receives a lot of inspiration from area students who are willing to step up and serve the country. LaHood’s office plans to provide more information on when and if the service nights will be held. For more information, visit lahood.house.gov/services/students for more information.