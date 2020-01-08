LaHood Announces Service Academy Nominees

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood announced his nominations for military service academies. Nominees complete a rigorous application process conducted by a selection panel consisting of veterans as well as the 18th district’s community leaders.

The following nominees come from the WLDS/WEAI listening area: for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point – Isaac Escapa of Rushville; for the U.S. Air Force Academy Abigail McCue of Waverly; and for the U.S. Naval Academy Gervasio Marchizza of Auburn. In a press release announcing the nominees, LaHood said he was inspired by the nominees choosing public service and felt encouraged after meeting each individual during the nomination process. The United States service academies will inform these finalized nominees regarding their admission over the next four months.