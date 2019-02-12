Lahood Backs Bio-Diesel Tax Credit

An area congressman is trying to convince fellow lawmakers in the US House to extend the biodiesel tax credit.

18th district congressman Darin Lahood is joining forces with fellow congressman Dave Loesback in a letter that calls for a multi-year extension of the biodiesel tax credit.

Lahood and Loesback want swift action in a bi partisan effort to extend the credit.

Lahood says there no reason the House can’t ensure farmers and producers here have the certainty they need to support the more than 60-thousand jobs here in the US.

Lahood says biodiesel production can add roughly 63-cents of value to every bushel of soybeans.

