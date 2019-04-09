Lahood Backs Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension

An area congressman has joined other members of the House to promote biodiesel use through a new bill.

18th district congressman Darin Lahood is joined by 12 other members of the house is introducing the biodiesel tax credit extension act of 2019.

It would provide a clean two year extension to the credit.

Lahood says it is critical that congress finds a long term solution for the biodiesel tax credit. He says this bill ensures short term certainty.

Lahood is a member of the House Ways and Means committee, which is the chief tax writing committee in Congress.

