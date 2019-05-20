An area congressman is joining the battle to provide help with the preservation of historical buildings.
18th district congressman Darin Lahood has joined with three other lawmakers in a bi partisan effort to improve and enhance the federal Historic Tax Credit.
Lahood says the tax credit plays a critical role in preserving heritage in the state, and could spur economic growth.
The Peoria republican sees this bill as an effort to offer a commonsense effort to expand historic preservation across the country.
Lahood says the tax credit is especially helpful in smaller, main street projects.
Lahood Backs Federal Historic Tax Credit
By Gary Scott on May 20 at 12:06pm
