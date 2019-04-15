Lahood backs Tax Credits for Nuclear Power

An area congressman is offering legislation designed to protect jobs in the energy creation industry.

18th district congressman Darin Lahood says house resolution 2314 would provide tax investment credits for existing nuclear plants.

The measure is called the Nuclear Powers America Act of 2019.

That same investment tax credit is available for solar, wind geothermal, fuel cell and combined heat and power, but not nuclear.

The bill has 11 bipartisan co-sponsors.

Lahood says nuclear energy provides 20-percent of the nation’s electricity.

