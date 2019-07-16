LaHood Backs up President Trump’s Immigration Detainment Policy

An Illinois Congressman believes that the federal government’s actions at the southern border is stemming the flow of illegal immigrants into the country. 18th District Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood believes that President Trump’s administration detainment policy at the southern border is working.

LaHood explained that the flow of immigrants into the U.S. is too much for the country to sustain.

“Lately, what he has been trying to get at with his administration is stopping open borders and making sure that we know that everybody in this country is here legally and there are many different approaches to doing that. Clearly, we have a humanitarian crisis at the border. In the month of May alone, there was about 150,000 people that tried to cross our southern border. That is a record amount in one month. We are on track if those numbers keep up to have over a million people trying to cross our southern border. We have to do something about that and so I think the president has laid out a broad agenda.”

LaHood said that the bi-partisan 4 billion dollar spending bill that passed on June 25th in the House is meant to aid the border crisis. The bill reportedly included more than 1 billion dollars to house and feed migrants detained by immigration authorities, almost 3 billion dollars to care for unaccompanied children, as well as 50 million dollars to speed up processing in immigration courts. He also continues to give President Donald Trump credit for the handling of the issue. A campaign promise LaHood feels that Trump is trying to fulfill.

LaHood said that the situation the United States faces with illegal immigration is unique.

“We need to be doing everything possible to enforce the rule of law. We are unlike any other country in the world that has this problem at their southern border. The other observation I would make is that you look at Mexico. Their southern border that border Guatemala and Honduras, they have people flooding into their country. Now that has changed a little bit with Trump proposing a tariff on Mexico but this is a tenuous situation and we need to be doing everything we can to stop the open borders that we have had at this country for too long.”

With illegal immigration to continue to be a major part of the strife in Washington after Vice President Pence visited detention facilities last week, the security of the nation’s southernmost border and the people who cross it will be an issue that will likely be a main focus heading into the 2020 Election and a focus for Congressional legislation for the next several months.