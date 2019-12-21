LaHood Challenger Bows Out Due to Medical Issues

18th District Republican incumbent Darin LaHood will now likely face no challenge for Congress. Mark Haasis, LaHood’s Democrat challenger, announced yesterday via his Facebook campaign page that he will be suspending his campaign due to unnamed medical issues that would keep him from the campaign trail.

Haasis said that all money donated to his campaign would be returned to donors. Haasis announced his run for the seat in October. Haasis was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Democrats will still have the opportunity to later fill his position on the November ballot. There is also opportunity for a 3rd party to collect signatures and run against LaHood after the March primary season.