LaHood co-sponsors bill to potentially end idea of “sanctuary cities” for people in the U.S.A. illegally

A bill has been introduced in Congress to end sanctuary city status across the country.

Representative Darin LaHood, of Illinois’ 18th U.S. Congressional District, is leading a push to declare the United States off-limits to people entering illegally, due to safety concerns.

LaHood joins 22 others to introduce the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act.

According to a press release from LaHood’s office, sanctuary city polices forbid local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The act will put an end to this practice which, according to the release, apparently endangers the public.

The press release continues by stating that the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act would withhold certain non-law enforcement federal grant funds from “sanctuary cities”. These are defined as jurisdictions that forbid their local law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration officials, even when they wish to do so.

The legislation also reportedly addresses court decisions that leave municipalities and their police liable to costs when they assist the Department of Homeland Security but DHS has made an error. The measure also preserves an individual’s right to sue if law enforcement officers commit any violation of the individual’s civil or constitutional rights.

However, this measure ensures that if the federal government committed the error or violated a right, the individual sues the federal government, not a local official acting in good faith and in compliance with a request from the DHS.

The legislation also provides a safe harbor for jurisdictions that do not cooperate with federal immigration officials with regard to persons in the country illegally who come forward as victims or witnesses to a crime.