LaHood Co-Sponsors Rural Ambulance Services Bill

An Illinois Congressman is sponsoring a bill to make ambulance services accessible to rural communities throughout the United States. 18th Illinois District Representative Darin LaHood and Alabama 7th District Representative Terri Sewell are sponsoring the Non-Emergency Ambulance Transportation Sustainability and Accountability Act or NEATSA Act.

LaHood recently joined the AM Conversation Program to detail what the Act will do for rural communities. “Ambulance service is vitally important to the people I represent. Being able to pick up the phone and dial 9-1-1 for an ambulance whether you live in rural Scott County, Morgan County, or Sangamon County so that you can have ambulance is essential. Under the rules of Medicare and Medicaid, they’ve tried to alter some of those services. Our bill helps assure that the reimbursement rates for ambulance companies in rural America are there.”

The bill will cover both emergency and non-emergency services for Medicare reimbursements. Many rural dialysis customers use non-emergency ambulatory services for transport to and from treatments, for example. The bill will help assist both the patient and emergency service providers in receiving proper funds from the Medicare program.

LaHood says that the bill has received bi-partisan support. “We’ve had broad bi-partisan support on the bill. Terri Sewell is a Democrat from the State of Alabama. We serve together on the Ways & Means Committee, which has jurisdiction on this bill. We think this will have that appropriate balance when it comes to funding ambulance services which is vital for rural America. We believe this is a step in the right direction. We’re optimistic with the broad bi-partisan support that this bill will make it across the finish line.”

The American Ambulance Association has already come out in support of the bill. The Senate has already released a companion bill to LaHood’s act with bi-partisan support in that chamber. Both bills have been introduced to committee and will be moved to the chamber floor within the coming months.