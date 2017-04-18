LaHood discusses Foreign Policy, Trump’s Tax Returns

A local Congressman shared his thoughts on a number of topics today, from the situation in North Korea to President Trump’s tax forms.

Illinois’ 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood joined WLDS’ AM Conversation this morning. This being tax day, LaHood feels that President Trump should release his tax forms like everyone else.

“I think it’s important, I’ve said that (President Trump) should release his tax returns. I know that there is an audit going on, as soon as that audit is done, he should release his tax returns. Every other President has done that, I think it’s an obligation for our President to do that, and not be treated any differently than any other American is,” says LaHood.

LaHood also discussed the United States’ recent attacks on Syria and Afghanistan, as well as how to deal with North Korea.

He says when it comes to North Korea, the country has to use some caution.

“There’s a sensitivity there, absolutely. Seoul, Korea has about ten million people and the surrounding area has about five million, and that’s very close to the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea. If it was a different situation where you didn’t have that population center, I think you could take a more bold military move, but I think you have to be very cautious because of the proximity to a big population center there,” says LaHood.

LaHood thinks ultimately, the U.S. should use diplomacy in its approach towards North Korea.

“Really what I think we need there is more of a diplomatic solution. We need the Chinese government to be involved, we need to get other countries involved to do something about the dictator there in North Korea. I think using our Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and some of our military folks with conversations in those parts of the world, I think that’s going to do us better than a military strike,” says LaHood.

To hear more from LaHood, listen to our full interview with the Congressman on our website at WLDS/WEAI.com.