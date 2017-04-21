LaHood discusses Town Hall meeting earlier this week

A local Congressman held a town hall meeting earlier this week to gauge the thoughts of how his constituents.

Congressman Darin LaHood held a town hall meeting in Washington, Illinois this week. At the town hall, LaHood took questions from the crowd in attendance.

We had the chance to talk to LaHood about how the Town Hall went:

“I thought the event went very well. We took, I think, 36 separate questions. Many of them pertaining to healthcare, the new president, North Korea, tax reform, infrastructure, But I’ve said all along that I think town halls are a good thing,” LaHood says.

LaHood explains what these town halls do for him as a Congressman:

“Ya know, the people. I learn everyday in this job, and having the opportunity to hear first hand from people i think is a positive thing. And the other thing is, you’ve got to have thick skin. There are people out there that are not going to agree with me on every single issue, and I heard from a number of those last night. When I represent a district of 710,000 people, we are not going to agree on every issue, and clearly we had disagreements last night. But, I think at least having the opportunity to hear both sides and have a dialogue on why I believe in the issues I do. I think it’s good for both sides,” says LaHood

LaHood also tells us that he plans to have another town hall soon:

“I’ve had 250 public event sin the last 6 months, but I do anticipate that I’m going to try to have another town hall here in the next couple of months in the Western part of my district. So whether that’s Jacksonville or Pike County or maybe in Quincy. Those are all places that have requested that. But, we’re going to consider doing that as we have further recess periods over the next few months,” says LaHood.

When more information is available about the potential town hall, WLDS/WEAI will relay that information.