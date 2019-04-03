Lahood Gets Two Bills out of the Ways and Means Committee

Two bills introduced by an area congressman aimed at getting people back to work have passed out of committee and are now in the hands of the full house.

One of the bills from 18th district congressman Darin Lahood is the Bridge for workers act. It is designed to get more people back to work through individual training for specific jobs.

The other bill is the taxpayers first act of 2019. It would expand protections for taxpayers by instructing the IRS to promptly respond to taxpayer assistance directives.

The measure passes out of the House ways and means committee.

