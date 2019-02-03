LaHood Intros Bill to Amend Tax Code for Post-Grad Scholarships

An Illinois Congressman introduced a bill Tuesday to help alleviate student loan debt issues in the country today. 18th District Republican Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) and 7th District Alabama Democrat Congresswoman Terri Sewell introduced H.R. 4038 to amend the Internal Revenue Service Code to exclude certain post-graduate scholarship grants from being treated as gross income, which will alleviate student loan debt, help businesses recruit talent, and boost economic growth in communities. The legislation intends to create parity for student loan payments with how scholarship payments made by foundations are currently treated under the tax code.

Currently, post-graduate scholarships are treated as income as it functions to pay off a portion of student loan debt held by an individual who has already completed a degree or technical program. Foundations and charitable companies use them to attract graduates to come work in careers in particular fields or communities. They function much like traditional academic scholarships complete with requirements that must be met and kept during the duration of the scholarship.