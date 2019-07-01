LaHood Praises Disaster Supplmental Appropriations Bill

An Illinois Congressman is praising a recent bill that addresses immigration at the country’s southernmost border. 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood voted in favor of the disaster supplemental appropriations bill to provide money to the Mexican-American border on Thursday. The bill passed in the House by a vote of 305-102. It now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed.

In a press release, LaHood said: “After much delay and highly politicized rhetoric, I’m glad that House Democrats finally came to the table to work with Republicans to address this crisis. Yesterday, I called for a bipartisan effort to address the issues at our southern border and I am pleased that bipartisanship prevailed in the end to provide the necessary humanitarian aid.”

The bill passed the Senate on June 26th by a vote of 84-8. The bill provides for $4.5 billion dollars to be sent to the southernmost border for U.S. Customs, ICE, FEMA, and the Department of Health and Human Services to assist in the flow of migrants coming through the border. The bill was originally introduced by Representative Nita Lowey, a Democrat from New York on June 21st. It is unknown whether or not President Trump is likely to sign the bill once it comes to his desk.