LaHood Praises E-15, Pushes for BioFuel Credit to Help Illinois Farmers

An Illinois Congressman is hoping two biofuel bills will help Illinois farmers as they struggle through the wet planting season. 16th Illinois District Representative Darin LaHood is hoping that implementing E-15 ethanol fuel year-round and continuing diesel biofuel tax credits will help corn markets in the state. LaHood explains. “There’s a couple of things we’ve been working on – E-15 year round. The president put that in place. I’ve been very active working with the EPA to make sure that gets implemented. It will help our corn farmers a little. Secondly, biodiesel tax credits that supports 60,000 jobs nationwide. I’m the chief co-sponsor of the biodiesel tax credit bill. We’ll have a vote in the House in two weeks. I look forward to getting that passed. Again, it will help our farmers and the markets.”

LaHood feels that the EPA’s allowance of the year-round E-15 fuel will help drive demand for corn markets in Illinois. He also applauds President Donald Trump for following through on what he believes is a more cost-effective, environmentally sound fuel choice for the nation.

The E-15 measure has been met with some resistance by the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court of Appeals against the measure on Monday. The “petition of review” by the court will go through a 60-day process before implementation. CEO Emily Skor of Growth Energy, a company in support of the measure, said in a press release Friday that Congress’ approval of the Clean Air Act in 2011 will be the legal precedent that allows for the ruling and that petroleum industry pundits are simply trying to protect their interests in the suit.

LaHood is also working to help soybean farmers with the biodiesel and renewable diesel tax credit. He joined a bi-partisan bill with Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Rhode Island Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse along with fellow Illinois Democrat Representative Cheri Bustos during a rally in support of the legislation on May 1st. House Resolution 2089 looks to extend those tax credits for farmers for another 2 years. The bill continues to sit in the House Ways & Means Committee and has not been committed to the House floor for a vote.