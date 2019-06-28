LaHood Provides Thoughts on Trump’s Actions with Iran

Angry tweets, explosions, and economic sanctions have summed up the U.S.’s relationship with Iran lately. An Illinois Congressman says that President Donald Trump, however, has been measured in his approach to the volatile situation that’s developed between the United States and Iran over the last several months.

18th District Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood believe President Trump has been correct in his direct actions against a nation he believes to be a terrorist nation. “I think the president exercised restraint and I give him credit for doing that. Let’s remember that we had two unprovoked attacks in the Middle East by Iran. First, on the oil tanker in Persian Gulf in which they put a mine on the side of it and blew it up. The second was they shot down one of our drones. The president has to respond forcefully. He determined that proportionally didn’t think that was the right thing to do. Iran is working against our interests all around the world. They are a terrorist-sponsoring nation.”

LaHood explains whom he believes Iran is funding against the U.S.’s interests in the Middle East. “They are working against us in Lebannon by sponsoring Hezbollah. They are working against us in Iraq by sponsoring the Shi’a militias. They also sponsor the Houthi rebels in Yemen to work against. The president has one of the best security teams around that any president has had, including top quality intelligence people from the Department of Defense. The president is prepared to act when needs to do that. We need to send Iran a message that their actions will not be tolerated. Our response will be forceful, should be forceful. It is a final warning. I think he has handled this the way he should have. I can only imagine what the Democrats would have done should he have acted on this aggression.”

LaHood says that if the U.S. Gets involved in a long-term war with Iran that the proper process needs to be followed. “If there is going to be a declaration of war and strong military action, I do believe that there has to be consultation and a vote by Congress to do it. We’ll see what happens. Obviously, there’s a time and a place when our interests are attacked that we can use military force to react to that. If there’s long term engagement, clearly Congress has to have a vote and be involved and we have to approve it.”

Despite the hostile tensions between the nations, President Trump has stated that he does want to begin negotiations on a new nuclear accord and possibly put an end to the prolonged tensions. LaHood believes that the economic sanctions are working in the U.S.’s benefit and believes that President Trump ultimately deserves credit for it. “These sanctions are really putting the screws to the regime there. They are feeling the pain and the economic stranglehold of these sanctions that are in place. We need to continue to do it. Again, this wouldn’t have happened unless the administration put those in place.”

Trump has doubled down on the talk ahead of the G-20 summit over the weekend on hostile actions toward the U.S. He has threatened to use overwhelming force if threats and actions continue between the two nations.