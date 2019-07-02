LaHood Pushes Massive IRS Reform

An Illinois’ Congressman’s sponsored legislation has been signed into law by the president. 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood’s Improving Assistance for Taxpayers Act is the largest reform of the IRS in two decades.

The bill first introduced by LaHood back in March as HR 1825 stood in the House Ways & Means Committee without movement. The text of the stalled bill was then added into a new resolution, HR 3151, and sponsored by Georgia House Democrat John Lewis as the Taxpayer First Act. It brought bi-partisan support and passage in both chambers.

The text of the bill establishes a special litigating body for the IRS to avoid taxpayer court costs and fees, requires the IRS to respond to Taxpayer Advocate Directives in a timely manner, establishes certain cybersecurity directives, expands electronic filing to save taxpayers’ money, increases penalties for those who fail to file tax returns on time, and makes uniform policies guiding e-filing and Internet services. LaHood said in a press release that the bill increases transparency and makes systemic changes that need to take place at the IRS to keep up with Internet technology. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law yesterday.