LaHood Raises $442,000 in Unopposed Re-Election Bid

18th District Congressman raised nearly a half million dollars in the 4th quarter of last year for his re-election campaign. LaHood’s office released the numbers yesterday, saying that LaHood’s campaign has over $2.3 million in cash on hand. Currently, LaHood is running unopposed in the March primary and general election as his Democrat challenger Mark Haasis dropped out in December due to undisclosed medical reasons. Sheila Stocks-Smith, the newly appointed head of the 18th District’s Democratic State Central Committee, still has not announced a possible challenger to LaHood in the general election. A Democrat could get on the November ballot through a write-in candidacy in the March 17 primary or by appointment of party officials after the primary.

LaHood’s camp said they have raised financial support from all corridors of the 18th District as well as receiving financial support from all sectors of the district’s economy. LaHood announced his candidacy for re-election in August and was successful in completing the petition process in November. LaHood is seeking his 3rd election win since winning the special election in 2015 to replace Aaron Schock.