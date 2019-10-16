LaHood Raises Major Funds in Third Quarter for Re-Election

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood announced yesterday that his re-election campaign has received healthy donations in the third quarter of the year. His campaign raised over $400,000.00 in the third quarter and $1.16M to date for 2019. LaHood’s report shows financial support from all corners of the 18th District and across all sectors of the economy. Third quarter reports reflect contributions made between July 1 and September 30, 2019 and were due to the Federal Election Commission yesterday.

LaHood announced his re-election bid in August and is currently completing the petition process for ballot access next year on the Republican ticket. LaHood has served as the 18th District Representative since September 2015. LaHood is seeking his second full term in office. LaHood won election in 2015 during a special general election held to replace Aaron Schock who had resigned under allegations of impropriety in office.