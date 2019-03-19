LaHood reappointed to Joint Economic Committee

Illinois’ 18th district U.S. Congressman has been reappointed to an important, bipartisan finance committee.

Congressman Darin LaHood has been appointed to serve on the Joint Economic Committee (JEC) for the 116th Congress by Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. LaHood served on the Joint Economic Committee in the 115th Congress. This will be his second term on the JEC.

The Joint Economic Committee was created when Congress passed the Employment Act of 1946. Under this Act, Congress established two advisory panels: The President’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) and the JEC.

The primary role of the JEC is to review the economic conditions and to recommend improvements in economic policy. The JEC is currently chaired by Senator Mike Lee of Utah and is comprised of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats in both the House and the Senate.