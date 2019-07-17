Lahood says Korea Talks have Produced Limited Results

Congressman Darin Lahood says President Donald Trump is still looking for tangible benefits from his visit to North Korea.

The president made history this summer with his step across the border from South Korea to North Korea.

The 18th district republican lawmaker says one of the benefits is the absence of nuclear missile testing. Lahood says North Korea has discontinued its nuclear tests

But, Lahood believes President Trump is getting antsy for signs of progress.

The latest development is that North Korea has threatened to renege on commitments made to the United States on denuclearization, because Kim Jong Un believes the US is planning a joint military exercise with South Korea.

The Pentagon says those joint exercises will take place this fall.

