Lahood says the Release of the Mueller Report Should be Enough

18th district congressman Darin Lahood says the American people should trust the Mueller report.

Lahood made the comments late last week, after democrats called for congressional hearings on the full report.

Lahood has no problem with the full report being released. He says it vindicates the president.

Lahood says 98-percent of the report about Russian involvement in the US election will be released. He says the parts redacted will include innoncent victims named in the report, and any material sensitive to national security.

He says the democrat call for more hearings is just wrong-headed.

Lahood says the attention to this report is taking away from the battle Congress should be waging to lower drug costs, international trade, health care, and infrastructure improvements.

