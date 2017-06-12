LaHood shares thoughts on Comey testimony, effects on D.C.

Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony about meetings with President Trump and his subsequent firing has dominated national headlines over the past week.

A Senate intel hearing last week saw Comey give his side of the story on why he believes he was fired by President Trump, citing the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn regarding possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

With all the commotion going on in Washington D.C., Congressman Darin LaHood is offering his thoughts on the matter. LaHood says that ultimately, it’s vital that special prosecutor Robert Muller provides some much needed answers.

“I think Director Comey came off very measured in his approach and what he talked about. I think at the end, obviously he said that the President wasn’t under investigation, however, there were many issues about what the President said and the context of that. The bottom line is it becomes even more important that the special prosecutor do the work that the Department of Justice has asked Robert Muller to do. To do a thorough investigation, to look into all the issues that have been raised, and let the investigation go where the facts and evidence takes it,” says LaHood.

LaHood says he’s confident that Muller will conduct a solid investigation.

“When I was a federal prosecutor, Robert Muller was the FBI Director. I have not met him personally, but I think within the FBI he was well-respected. He was also a U.S. Attorney, he was a marine, and then I think served admirably as FBI Director. He’s a no nonsense guy, and I think we will get an investigation that is done thoroughly, done independently, in an efficient way, and that bodes well for everybody, so I have confidence in him,” LaHood explains.

LaHood hopes that the matter is resolved soon, so that Congress can get back to work on real issues.

“I think the more we’re talking about this it’s a distraction. That does mean we don’t focus on this, but we need to pivot. We’re in session the next three weeks in June then most of July…I think we need to focus on these core issues and hopefully we get back to doing that. I’ve also said if we can’t do that, we should cancel our August recess, I think we ought to stay in session and do the work that we have an obligation to do on these core issues: tax reform, infrastructure, getting the economy back on track, I think that’s what people sent us here to do,” says LaHood.

The Congressman from Central Illinois also says that if the tapes brought up during the testimony are in fact real, that President Trump should release them.