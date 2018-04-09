LaHood shares thoughts on poison gas attacks in Syria, U.S. response

Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood is sharing his thoughts on the suspected poisonous gas attack in Syria as well as President Trump’s response yesterday regarding the attack.

National news outlets are reporting that a weekend attack suspected to involve poison gas was used to grab the last remaining territory held by Syrian opposition in suburbs east of Damascus, killing at least 40 people including women and children.

Under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. government deemed the use of chemical warfare as a cruel, over the line method that would warrant retaliation from American military forces. Yet despite evidence of similar incidents during the Obama administration, many were displeased with the lack of U.S. military involvement. With this most recent poison gas attack, President Trump is condemning government forces in Syria for what he referred to as a “mindless CHEMICAL attack,” calling Syrian President Bashar Assad an “animal,” and criticizing both the Iranian government, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support of the Damascus government..

Peoria-based Congressman Darin LaHood was featured on WLDS’ AM Conversation today, where he provided his thoughts on the situation in Syria and discussed the potential trade war looming between the U.S. and China. As for how to respond to the suspected gassings in Syria, LaHood says that, while America’s top military advisors should be heavily involved in the decision-making, he believes all options, including U.S. military involvement, should be on the table.

The congressman discusses the differences between the previous and current administrations, and believes the U.S. needs to react appropriately to this weekend’s attacks, and not allow dictators such as Assad to get away with such cruelty.

LaHood went on to say he believes there is never a situation in which chemical weapons should be used by any country, let along against their own citizens.