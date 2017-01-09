LaHood Talks Repealing Obamacare

On January 20th President Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. One of President Elect Trumps main campaign promises was to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

Congressman Darin LaHood joined WLDS’ own Gary Scott this morning on AM Conversations and says that repealing Obamacare will not be an easy task.

LaHood explains that whatever system is put in place, it will look a lot different than ObamaCare.

LaHood says that repealing and replacing Obamacare will not happen overnight.

LaHood says he is excited to be a part of the transition from President Obama to President Donald Trump.