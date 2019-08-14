LaHood To Host Veterans Advisory Board Meeting in Beardstown

An Illinois Congressman will be hosting an advisory meeting with area veterans next Saturday. Congressman Darin LaHood will host a veterans advisory board meeting in Beardstown on Saturday, August 24th from 11AM – 1PM at VFW Post 1239 located at 610 East 4th Street. Beardstown Mayor Leslie Harris and members of area veteran and military focused service organizations will be on hand to discuss legislative updates and a district update from the Congressman, as well as board member reports on issues and priorities as it relates to job/employment opportunities for veterans, veterans’ healthcare updates, as well as a look ahead to upcoming events with veteran-focused initiatives such as Habitat for Heroes, a Goodwill Employment Fair, and Honor Flights.

