LaHood votes to repeal Obamacare

A local Congressman has voted in support of the repeal of Obamacare.
Congressman Darrin LaHood voted in favor of H.R. 1628, better known
as the American Health Care Act (AHCA). The bill passed by a very
close margin in the House of Representatives 217-213.
The AHCA is one of three parts in a plan to fully repeal and replace
the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
There have been concerns about this version of the American Health
Care Act in regards to its coverage of those with pre-existing
conditions.
LaHood says that he understands those concerns, but
assures that “coverage for preexisting conditions and other Essential
Health Benefits remain guaranteed.”
LaHood admits that the Act is not the perfect bill but says that it
is a “is a positive step in the right direction and will promote more
competition to lower costs.”
The American Health Care Act was introduced on March 6 and has seen
many changes and amendments since its introduction. It now goes to
the Senate for debate and voting.