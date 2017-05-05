LaHood votes to repeal Obamacare

A local Congressman has voted in support of the repeal of Obamacare.



Congressman Darrin LaHood voted in favor of H.R. 1628, better known

as the American Health Care Act (AHCA). The bill passed by a very

close margin in the House of Representatives 217-213.



The AHCA is one of three parts in a plan to fully repeal and replace

the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

There have been concerns about this version of the American Health

Care Act in regards to its coverage of those with pre-existing

conditions.

LaHood says that he understands those concerns, but

assures that “coverage for preexisting conditions and other Essential

Health Benefits remain guaranteed.”



LaHood admits that the Act is not the perfect bill but says that it

is a “is a positive step in the right direction and will promote more

competition to lower costs.”



The American Health Care Act was introduced on March 6 and has seen

many changes and amendments since its introduction. It now goes to

the Senate for debate and voting.