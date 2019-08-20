Lahood Wants Congress to Step in on Big Pharma

Congressman Darin Lahood says pharmaceutical companies have been unable, or unwilling to police themselves.

The 18th district congressman says it’s time for Congress to step in.

Lahood was responding to a call from a listener on What’s On Your Mind this week. The caller says she spends $900 a month for insulin for her grandson, and can’t afford the $439 medication that she needs to take.

Lahood says something has to give. The Peoria republican says the pharmaceutical companies cry no government intervention, but don’t protect the consumer.

He says there is too much work done behind a veil of secrecy.

Transparency is necessary.

Lahood says this will be a battle. Some states have taken matters into their own hands. Florida has paved the way for residents there to order drugs from Canada.

He says Congress has run out of options and patience.

