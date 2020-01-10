LaHood’s Springfield Office Sees Massive Protest Last Night

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood’s office had a large number of protesters in front of his office last night rallying against any possible war with Iran.

The protest took place after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to limit the powers of President Donald Trump to take further military action after the drone strike that killed Iran General Qasem Soleimani and follow up missile strikes by Iran that struck military bases in Iraq that housed U.S. coalition forces. Iran’s missile strikes also may have erroneously shot down a Ukranian 737 jet killing everyone on board.

LaHood voted against House Congressional Resolution 83 that limits the president’s authority to act further in the Middle East, issuing this statement shortly after its passage last night:

“Under the authority granted to him by the Constitution and the existing Authorization for Use of Military Force, which President Obama used for similar actions, President Trump acted decisively to protect our country by taking out a known terrorist, Qasem Soleimani. In the last two decades, Soleimani, who was working to coordinate further attacks on Americans, is personally responsible for the deaths of over 600 Americans and thousands more in the Middle East. Democrats can’t seem to get over their hatred of President Trump, even as he acts to keep our country safe, and their actions today will further embolden the Iranian regime. After hearing from our intelligence and military officials in a classified briefing about the drone strike, I am confident the President was justified in carrying out this mission. The President acted decisively to take a terrorist off the battlefield, and Democrats shouldn’t work to undermine his ability to keep Americans safe.”

Representative LaHood’s office issued a statement to WICS Newschannel 20 after the protest this morning:

“Congressman LaHood understands that the situation in Iran and Iraq is fragile, and that constituents in the 18th District are concerned and passionate in their views. Darin is also concerned and remains vigilant in monitoring the current situation in the region. However, it is his view that President Trump acted legally and appropriately, under the same statutory authority used by President Obama for similar actions, to take a known terrorist personally responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans off the battlefield. Congressman LaHood is supportive of the President’s decision, and he will continue to closely listen and engage with our military and intelligence agencies regarding the current situation in Iran and Iraq.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Associated Press this morning that he didn’t know of any specific targets for planned attacks that justified President Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani, only that plans were imminent. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also announced renewed financial sanctions on Iran today. Trump told a rally in Ohio last night that Soleimani had ordered a recent assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.