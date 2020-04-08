Lake Jacksonville Lot Maintenance Day Canceled For Saturday

The City of Jacksonville will not be opening Lake Jacksonville for maintenance of camping lots this Saturday. Mayor Andy Ezard says direction from the Local Emergency Operations Center, the Illinois Department of Public Health & State of Illinois’ Stay At Home Guidelines for the COVID-19 outbreak has directed the decision.

The City has not made a decision on the April 25th second scheduled lot maintenance day at this time. Ezard says that he understands members of the community want to be at the lake at this time and enjoy socializing, but if the delay isn’t made, the camping season could be pushed back further. He also asked the public to continue to social distance and stay at home under the governor’s current orders.