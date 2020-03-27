Lake Jacksonville Opening Postponed

From the Desk of Mayor Andy Ezard this afternoon:

“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Lake Jacksonville will not be opening for 2020 camping season on April 1, 2020, as previously announced. Fishing will still be allowed. At this time we do not have a projected date to officially open. As soon as information is available we will pass along in a timely fashion. Thank you for your patience & cooperation during this time as we are confident we can stop the spread by taking these necessary actions.”

We will pass along further information when it is released.