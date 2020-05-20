Land of Lincoln Goodwill Accepting Donations at All Locations Starting Next Week

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 20, 2020 at 10:04am

Land of Lincoln Goodwill will soon be accepting drop off donations at all of their retail locations.

Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries Inc. announced this morning, it will begin accepting the drop off donations on Wednesday, May 27th. Goodwill started accepting donations at seven locations in Illinois including sites in Jacksonville, Springfield and Chatham, last Wednesday.

Officials say the remaining seven outlets including stores in Quincy, Lincoln, and Litchfield will resume receiving donations from 10 am to 6 pm on Monday’s through Saturday’s and on Sunday’s from noon to 5pm.

Officials say the Stop Drop and Go procedures will be in place at all locations, to practice social distancing.

Vice President of Retail Operations, Brian Durbin said in this morning’s press release,

“There will be no interaction with our donation attendants” and “If possible, we ask donors to pre-sort their donations before dropping them off by separating clothing, from housewares, from electronics”, etc.

Durbin says Goodwill has instituted a quarantine and disinfection plan for all new donations and those items will not be immediately available on the sales floor, once Goodwill stores are reopened.