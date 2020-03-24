Land of Lincoln Goodwill Offering Virtual Career Centers

Land of Lincoln Goodwill has announced that it will make its Career Centers available online and via telephone effective today. The “Virtual Career Centers” will operate Monday through Friday from 10:00 am –4:30 pm and Career Coaches will be available via telephone, email and video conferencing capabilities. Land of Lincoln Goodwill Career Centers can provide anyone with career support including how to file unemployment claims, preparation of resumes, online job searching techniques, free computer classes and training, and general employment support.

To contact the Springfield Center call 217-303-9532 or email laura.kuhl@ilgi.org or call 217-899-0717 or email David.macdonna@ilgi.org.

For the Quincy center call 217-720-5272 or email Lisbeth.lefler@ilgi.org.

Land of Lincoln Goodwill operates 15 retail locations across Central Illinois including 1 in Jacksonville as well as a warehouse location in Jacksonville. Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries provides job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have a disability, lack education or job experience, or face employment challenges.