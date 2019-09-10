Last Day to BOGO on Raffle Tickets for 62nd Annual Chamber Steak Fry

The 62nd annual Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Steak Fry is coming up Thursday at the Jacksonville Airport. Doors open at 5PM with food being served at 5:30PM. Tickets are $25 per person. Included in the price is a steak dinner grilled by local personalities and a free beverage ticket. Live music will be sponsored by AB-InBev Distributor Golden Eagle, and will feature a performance by local artist Shannon Wood.

Today is the last chance to do buy-one-get-one free on raffle tickets. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Chamber Office in Community Park or you can call the Chamber Office at 245-2174 or email them at chamber2@jacksonvilleareachamber.org. This is the last day the offer will be available. There is no limit on the number of raffle tickets to purchase. You need not be present at the dinner to win any of the prizes.

The raffle prizes offers over 20 different packages this year including: $1,000 cash sponsored by Lincoln Land Wind, a gold and diamond necklace sponsored by Precious Jewelers and many other packages sponsored by Chamber member businesses. Prize packages can be view on the chamber’s website.

Five live auction packages will also be sold during the event. They include a Cubs vs Cards game at Wrigley; SPA Day for 4 at Inner Harmony; Nashville Nights; Brewery Bus Trip and Chamber VIP package.