Last month was hottest May on record in Illinois

Climatologists are saying that the state of Illinois just experienced the warmest month of May on record despite a few mild days early on this month.

While many joke about the lack of a spring season in Illinois, the statement held rather true throughout last month, with the highest recorded day here at WLDS/WEAI for May came in at 94 degrees, which occurred twice, on the 28th and 29th.

State Climatologist Jim Angel says that, when it comes to temperatures, it was a record-setting month for not just west central Illinois, but for the state as a whole.

“Based on preliminary data, the statewide average temperature for May in Illinois was 70.6 degrees, 7.9 degrees above normal and the warmest May on record. The old record was 69.4 degrees set back in 1962. A brief examination of daily records indicates that Springfield, Champaign, Quincy, and Carbondale all had daily mean temperatures at or above normal for each day of the month. On the other hand, Chicago, Rockford, and Peoria had a few dips into the below-normal territory but overall finished above-normal for the month,” Angel says.

Whereas temperatures in the month of May were higher than normal throughout much of the state, Angel says precipitation totals were slightly below average.

“The statewide average precipitation for Illinois in May was 3.98 inches, 0.62 inches below normal. Here are the monthly totals and departures from normal maps for Illinois. Click to enlarge. Areas in northern and southwestern Illinois received sizable rainfall amounts. Meanwhile, a few spots in east-central and southeastern Illinois were well below normal, and a cause for concern as we move into the summer months,” says Angel.



Angel also predicts what the weather could look like in Illinois over the next few months of summer.

“For Illinois, we have a greater chance of seeing the above-normal temperatures continue in June. The area around Chicago has an increased chance of below-normal rainfall, which may be welcome after the wet May. The 6-10 and 8-14 days forecasts are showing Illinois with an increased chance of both warmer and drier than normal conditions for the first half of June,” Angel explains.



Locally during the month of May, we recorded over 4 inches of precipitation here at WLDS/WEAI. However, so far in June, we have yet to record more than just a trace of rainfall so far.