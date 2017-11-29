Latest court dates set for suspects in last week’s heroin bust

A little more than a week ago, six area residents were arrested during police bust of what was alleged to be a heroin distribution operation.

Last Tuesday, Jacksonville Police, with help from the Illinois State Police’s Central Illinois Enforcement Group and Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office, apprehended six individuals on various charges, with four of the suspects being charged with alleged delivery of a controlled substance, or more specifically, heroin.

According to Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll, some of those who were arrested are beginning to make their first court appearances. Twenty-six year old Lacey Pruett pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of a controlled substance and was placed on two years of adult probation and sentenced to fourteen days in the Morgan County jail. Thirty-three year old Sammy Bunch, who was already behind bars for unrelated crimes and now faces four counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance has a court date on December 5th at 10 a.m.

Jonathan Hardin, aged 26, faces two counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance. His court date has a court date set for December 15th at 10 a.m. 24-year old Kastrina Johnson’s next court date is December 19th at 9 a.m. And 37-year old Tina Ramsey, who was arrested for allegedly endangering the life or health of a child, will appear in court on February 7th at 1:30.

Also arrested during last Tuesday’s bust in the 700 block of Serenity Lane was 31-year old Jonathan Cooley, who was wanted for a separate incident of alleged retail theft and was located at the residence during the time of the search.